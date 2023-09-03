"Manchester City, we are coming", "Title charge is on" - Arsenal fans in unison after dramatic 3-1 in over Manchester United

Arsenal fans are in seventh heaven after their dramatic 3-1 win against Manchester United in a Premier League showdown at the Emirates on Sunday (September 3). Fans have called out leaders Manchester City for another title challenge.

The clash at the Emirates was a riveting affair as the Red Devils took the lead in the 27th minute through Marcus Rashford. Martin Odegaard equalised within 35 seconds, though.

Mikel Arteta's side saw a penalty call overturned when Kai Havertz went down inside the area. More drama unfolded when Alejandro Garnacho netted late on, only to see his effort ruled out for being offside by VAR.

Declan Rice struck deep in injury time to settle the game before Gabriel Jesus provided a calm finish to put the game beyond doubt. The Gunners now have 10 points from their opening four Premier League games, two behind City.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the result, with one tweeting:

"Manchester City we are coming."

Another commented:

"Declan Rice is worth every penny, especially with the Partey injury. Arsenal’s title charge is still on."

Here are some of the best reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Premier League teams have the international break to contend with before they return to action after two weeks.

The Gunners will return to action on September 17 against Everton at Goodison Park. where Mikel Arteta's team will look for another win to keep the pressure on City.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are languishing in 11th spot with six points from four games. United will return to action on September 16 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Having won both their home league games this season, Manchester United will look to return to winning ways in the league in their next outing at Old Trafford. They beat Wolverhampton Wanders 1-0 in their first game of the season at home. United then recovered from two goals down to beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in their next home outing.