Manchester City considering legal action against Premier League after latest planned change in rules

Manchester City could be weighing up legal action against the Premier League over changes in their rules governing commercial deals between related parties, according to reports.

A meeting held on Friday (9 February) involving the 20 top-flight clubs saw the approval of an amendment to the Premier League's associated-party transactions (APT) regulations (via The Guardian).

The new APT rules have been approved to prevent clubs from signing commercial deals at exorbitant prices that allow them to bring in large amounts of revenue, offering more funds to spend in the transfer market.

The Premier League have reportedly been warned by one club's hierarchy that they could pursue legal arbitration against these changes. According to Sky Sports, Manchester City is speculated to be the unnamed club.

While the changes are aimed at reducing the disparities in terms of finances in the Premier League, the club reportedly perceive the rules as unlawful.

City are in the midst of a separate legal battle after being accused of breaching 115 Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations this time last year. Additionally, City's hierarchy have expressed their disapproval of stricter APT rules in the past, per the aforementioned outlet.

Pep Guardiola's men are set to face Everton in the English top tier at the Etihad later today (10 February).

“There’s no reason why Manchester City should decline" - Pundit delivers verdict on this season's Premier League title race

Pundit Simon Jordan has offered his two cents on this season's Premier League title race. He does not see Manchester City declining in form any time soon.

The Cityzens are currently second in the league standings, level on points with third-placed Arsenal and two points behind leaders Liverpool. However, Guardiola's side have a game in hand over their rivals, meaning they could surpass the Reds to the top of the league.

Speaking after City's 3-1 win over Brentford on Monday (6 February), Jordan said on talkSPORT:

“There’s no reason why Manchester City should decline. They buy better players, their manager’s still fully focused. They’ve got the best centre forward in world football. It’s expected, it’s incumbent on the others to raise their game. I don’t think it’s fair to say same old story, same old service being resumed."

The pundit believes that among the three Premier League title-chasers this season, Arsenal are the least likely to triumph. He added:

“Everyone else has got to be better. If you’re relying on the decline of Manchester City, then that’s not what football should be about. It should be about your ascent. I think that there are three teams in this title race: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. I think the least likely of them to win it is Arsenal. But they’re in it.”