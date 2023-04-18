Manchester City eye launching move to sign Arsenal star this summer: Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney in the upcoming summer transfer window.

As per journalist Steve Kay from Football Transfers, the Cityzens want to bring in the Scotsman to solve their longstanding left-back problem.

City let Joao Cancelo, whom they used as a left-back, leave for Bayern Munich on a six-month loan in January. They also sold Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal last summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola has used Nathan Ake as a left-back since Cancelo's departure. Manchester City will now look to bring in a permanent solution this summer and have identified Tierney as their target.

Guardiola has been interested in signing Tierney for a long time. He even spoke to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta about the Scotsman during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

However, the north London side were unwilling to weaken their squad and more so by selling to their Premier League title rivals.

Tierney, 25, has mostly been a backup to Zinchenko this season at Arsenal, starting just five Premier League games. He has made 31 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Manchester City are looking to make a move for the Scotland international this summer despite the fact that negotiations with the Gunners could get tough. The two sides are involved in a thrilling title race with Arsenal leading by four points, having played one more game.

Premier League title race heats up as Manchester City vs. Arsenal nears

Both Manchester City and Arsenal have the opportunity to win the Premier League title this season in their own hands. Their face-off on April 26 at the Etihad is set to be a potential title decider.

The Gunners had an eight-point lead over the Cityzens two weeks ago. However, they drew 2-2 after leading 2-0 against both Liverpool and West Ham United in their previous two games to squander a sizeable lead.

Their lead is now reduced to just four points and they can't afford any more slip-ups. The Gunners will next host Southampton on April 21 and need to bounce back from their two disappointing draws.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are on a roll. They have scored 27 goals in their previous six games across competitions and are unbeaten since February.

The Cityzens will next take on Bayern Munich away in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 19. City hold a 3-0 lead from the first leg.

They will then host Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 22 before hosting the Gunners.

