Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes suffers horrific broken finger injury, pictures emerge on social media 

Pictures of Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes' horrific injury have emerged on social media and they are not for the faint-hearted.

Nunes started the Cityzens' UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against FC Copenhagen. However, he was forced off in the second half after falling awkwardly, resulting in a broken finger.

Trigger Warning: The images sensitive

Despite Nunes' injury setback, Manchester City managed to secure a 3-1 win in the second leg. Manuel Akanji (5'), Julian Alvarez (9'), and Erling Haaland (45+3') were on the scoresheet for Pep Guardiola's team. They have reached the quarter-finals with an aggregate 6-2 win.

Nunes, meanwhile, completed a summer move from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £53 million. He has so far made 25 appearances across competitions for the Cityzens, providing five assists.

Bacary Sagna reveals Pep Guardiola cut off wifi in Manchester City dressing room

Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City back in 2016 after managing clubs like Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Guardiola was already one of the most decorated coaches in football history.

Bacary Sagna has now revealed that the Spaniard introduced a few rules in the dressing room, one of which was to cut off the wifi. Speaking about it, Sagna said (via SportBIBLE):

“He came to Man City and he cut the Wifi in the dressing room, so you become like a child. At first, it's upsetting because you're thinking I'm not a child... I don't need to go through all of these routes. But then you understand why they won the treble last year, because everyone is kind of disciplined and everyone has the right mindset and if you don't have the right mindset... you're gone.”

Since joining City, Guardiola has built on his serial-winning spree. He has won five Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, and more. Last season, Guardiola led City to the historic European treble glory, winning the EPL, the FA CUP, and the UCL.