Manchester City release official statement after being charged by Premier League over financial breaches

Manchester City have been left 'surprised' by Premier League charges against them due to financial breaches. They have welcomed a review by an independent commission to find a conclusion to the matter.

The Premier League have charged the Cityzens with more than 100 breaches of their financial rules following a four-year investigation. The breaches took place between 2009 and 2018, as per a statement released earlier today.

The Cityzens have now taken to their club website to express their surprise at the charges. They believe that the club has done nothing wrong and have welcomed an investigation from an independent commission.

Their statement read:

"Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with. The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all."

Premier League charge Manchester City for breaking financial rules

On Monday morning, the Premier League issued a statement confirming that Manchester City breached over 100 financial rules. They have referred the club to an independent commission and have accused them of not cooperating since the investigation started in 2018.

Their statement read:

"In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

After listing out the details of the breaches, Premier League concluded:

"Commissions are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Commission will be appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel, in accordance with Premier League Rules W.19, W.20 and W.26. The proceedings before the Commission will, in accordance with Premier League Rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League Rule W.82.2, the Commission's final award will be published on the Premier League's website."

The Cityzens are now in danger of various punishments that include point deductions and possible relegation.

