Manchester City star admits he wouldn't consider a move to Saudi Arabia like Cristiano Ronaldo and Riyad Mahrez as he has 'sporting ambitions'

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has ruled out following the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in switching to the Saudi Pro League. The Spaniard explained that he wouldn't consider such a move because he still has sporting ambitions to fulfill in Europe.

It goes without saying that Saudi Arabia has attracted several elite footballers over the last couple of months, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the pack. Even more and more superstars are being drawn by the Saudi pull but that isn't the case with Rodri.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Cadena Ser, the Manchester City midfielder ruled out making such a move in the future.

"It is very difficult for me to be attracted to a challenge like Arabia because I have sporting ambitions."

The 27-year-old, however, left the door open to a potential return to Spain in the future, saying:

"Spain is my country and we'll see. I move a lot for sporting challenges; I want to win and I came here for that and I am very happy."

Rodri continues to be an influential figure in Pep Guardiola's current Manchester City side. The midfielder was arguably the best in his position in Europe last season. His commanding displays in the center of the pitch helped the Cityzens win the historic treble.

He's continued with his brilliant impact this season, consistently putting up strings of eye-catching performances for the Premier League champions. He's made 10 appearances for the Cityzens across all fronts, recording three goals and two assists.

Manchester City have slowed down in recent weeks

Following a brilliant start to the season that saw them claim six victories in six games, Manchester City have now suffered a decline in their performance. In fact, their efforts in recent weeks have produced more questions than answers.

Pep Guardiola's men have won just one of their last four games across all fronts - a 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League. They lost to Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and also crashed out of the EFL Cup following a loss to Newcastle United.

As it stands, the Cityzens occupy the third spot in the league table with 18 points in eight games, two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They'll need to step up as soon as possible to continue their title defense.

Manchester City will next host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, October 21.