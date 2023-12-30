"Manchester City will seriously regret letting Cole Palmer leave", "Big relief" - Fans react as Chelsea beat Luton in Premier League thriller

Fans reacted to former Manchester City player Cole Palmer inspiring Chelsea to a 3-2 Premier League win at Luton Town on Saturday (December 30).

Palmer, 21, was involved in all three goals. The summer arrival opened the scoring at Kenilworth Road in the 12th minute before setting up Noni Madueke to double the Blues' lead eight minutes before half-time.

It was seemingly game, set, match when Palmer scored his second of the game 20 minutes from time. However, Luton scored through Ross Barkley in the 80th minute before Elijah Adebayo's 87th-minute strike set up a grandstand finale.

The Blues, though, survived, taking all three points to move to 28 points after 20 games, remaining tenth in the standings. Fans were far from pleased with how proceedings ended at Kenilworth Road but heaped praise on Palmer.

"Manchester City will seriously regret letting Cole Palmer leave," tweeted one.

Another chimed in:

"Big relief"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

The loss keeps Luton in the relegation zone, a point behind 17th-placed Everton after 19 games, snapping a two-game winning streak.

"They made it very difficult" - Chelsea striker Noni Madueke after Luton win

Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke was all praise for Luton for making life 'difficult' for the visitors after the Blues looked on course for a comfortable win after 70 minutes.

Madueke - who also scored in the 2-1 home win over Crystal Palace in the league in midweek - reckons the three points are all that matters as 2023 draws to a close.

"It was still a good Chelsea performance," he told BBC Sport. "Credit needs to be given to Luton, they made it very difficult. We defended very well for 70 minutes and then came a bit unstuck.

"As the game wears on, maybe a bit of fatigue kicks in. Credit to all the boys, three points going into the new year is what we set out to achieve."

Urging for consistency, the forward added:

"It is a top way to go into the new year. It's about becoming consistent. We are going in the right direction."

The Blues play their first game of the new year at home to Preston North End in their FA Cup opener on Saturday (January 6).