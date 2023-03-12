Manchester United 0-0 Southampton: 5 Talking Points as Red Devils escape with a draw after going down to 10 men | Premier League 2022-23

An end-to-end affair ended goalless as Manchester United drew with Southampton 0-0 on Sunday, 12 March, in the Premier League.

Manchester United came into the game as favourites after a strong win over Real Betis midweek in the Europa League. Manager Erik ten Hag made two changes to the side, bringing in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jadon Sancho for Diogo Dalot and Fred.

The Red Devils looked to continue an excellent home record against Southampton, with their last defeat coming in January 2016.

Relegation-threatened Southampton has made some progress under new manager Ruben Selles, winning two of their last three games. They had previously won just two in 17 with Nathan Jones at the helm, who was sacked after just three months.

Selles made a solitary change to the side that beat Leicester City last time out, with the injured Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaced by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Manchester United started the game well. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford linked up brilliantly to send the in-form striker through on goal but Gavin Bazunu made a sharp save to deny Rashford.

At the other end, Southampton almost took the lead when Romain Perraud lifted a teasing ball in and Theo Walcott's header from close range forced a brilliant save from David de Gea.

The moment of the half came in the 32nd minute when Casemiro's harsh tackle on Carlos Alcaraz saw the Brazilian receive a yellow card. However, upon VAR review, the yellow was upgraded to a red, reducing Manchester United to 10 men.

United then had a penalty appeal when Rashford's cross struck Armel Bella-Kotchap's arm, but VAR ruled that the ball deflected off his thigh and no penalty was awarded.

Erik ten Hag then sacrificed an attacker to fortify his defenses. Wout Weghorst was pulled for Scott McTominay just before half-time.

The game was well-poised as the first half ended 0-0.

Southampton went close to taking the lead early in the second half, but Walker-Peters' cross was almost turned into his own net by McTominay. However, Wan-Bissaka made a brilliant clearance off the line to keep the scores level.

The Saints almost made it 1-0 when James Ward-Prowse's brilliant free-kick struck the top of the crossbar before going out of play.

Theo Walcott spurned a glorious chance when Wan-Bissaka's poor pass after a United corner was cut off. Walcott was one-on-one but de Gea produced a strong hand to keep the game at 0-0.

It was then Manchester United's chance to come agonisingly close to taking the lead when Bruno Fernandes' strike was tipped to the post by Bazunu. Immediately at the other end, Walker-Peters' shot off a short corner struck the post as both teams searched for the opener.

Manchester United then made a double change, as Sancho and Antony made way for youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri.

It continued to be an end-to-end affair but neither team could break the deadlock. The game ended 0-0 as Southampton got a valuable point, but would consider themselves unlucky not to win the game. Here are five talking points from the match.

#5. Southampton's attack let them down

Southampton had multiple chances to take the lead after Casemiro's sending-off, but poor play in the final third meant the Saints could not take advantage. They dominated possession in the midfield in the second half and created good chances but could not put the ball in the back of the net.

Theo Walcott was one of the main culprits, spurning fairly easy chances in either half as Manchester United took home a point.

#4. Luke Shaw had a great outing

Manchester United were presented with a unique situation after being reduced to 10 men in the first half. With the need to both defend their goal as well as create attacking chances, Luke Shaw's performance was vital for the Red Devils.

The left-back was a solid defensive presence and also carried a threat going forward. He finished the game with four key passes, three completed crosses, four tackles and two clearances.

#3. The fight for Premier League survival is heating up

Coming into the game, Southampton would have been happy with a point at Old Trafford but will be kicking themselves for not finishing the job today. With big wins for fellow relegation candidates Bournemouth and Everton over top opposition this week, the Saints could have done with a win over Manchester United.

The result means that Ruben Selles' men stay at the bottom of the table ahead of a tough run of fixtures. This includes facing the likes of Brentford, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City.

#2. A different tactical approach from Manchester United

Erik ten Hag raised eyebrows when he named four attackers in the starting lineup. The inclusion of Antony and Sancho alongside Weghorst and Rashford meant the Dutchman had come up with a different plan to attack Southampton.

The usual double pivot of Casemiro and Fred was replaced by a more attacking formation. However, the plan was foiled by Casemiro's early red card, as he reverted to a more conventional approach by half-time.

#1. Manchester United cannot afford to lose Casemiro

The Red Devils' performances with and without Casemiro this season have had some radical differences. With that being said, the Brazilian has to be careful. His second red card of the Premier League season means the defensive midfielder will be out for the next four games.

