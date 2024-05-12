Manchester United 0-1 Arsenal: Red Devils Player Ratings as Gunners eke out narrow win | Premier League 2023-24

Leandro Trossard's first-half strike ensured Arsenal put the onus on Manchester City, moving to the top of the table with a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, May 12. The Red Devils, on the other hand, remain in eighth position and could record their worst-ever finish in the Premier League era this season.

Following a disappointing loss to Crystal Palace last time out, Erik ten Hag made three changes. Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, and Antony were replaced by Scott McTominay, Sofyan Amrabat, and Amad Diallo.

Arsenal, on the other hand, were coming off a 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Mikel Arteta named an unchanged lineup as they looked to keep their title hopes alive.

Both teams started the game in a slightly cautious manner, looking to test each other out. The visitors landed the first blow, taking the lead in the 20th minute. Kai Havertz faced little resistance from Jonny Evans before squaring a ball for Trossard to tap home, making it 1-0.

Manchester United, however, were able to create chances as the Gunners could not exercise their usual control and domination over the game. However, the end product in the final third was lacking.

The trend continued in the second half as United grew in confidence in search of an equaliser. Alejandro Garnacho was lively down the left, but Arsenal's organized back-line did an exemplary job as they closed out the game.

The win means Arteta's men have moved to the top of the table, one point over City. They will be hoping that north London rivals Tottenham can grab a result against Pep Guardiola's men ahead of the final weekend. Manchester United, meanwhile, saw their hopes of European qualification dwindle further, finding themselves in eighth place, three points off Chelsea. Here are the player ratings:

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 7/10

Couldn't do much about the goal but pulled off a few great saves in the second half to keep the game within distance for the side. He finished with five saves in the game overall.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 5.5/10

He had some struggles defensively early on but steadied himself for a decent outing overall before being subbed off late on.

Casemiro - 5/10

Casemiro's performances at centre-back continue to disappoint. The Brazilian played Kai Havertz onside in the build-up to the goal and could have done better to track Trossard in that sequence of play as well.

Jonny Evans - 5.5/10

Similar to Casemiro, he could have done better in the lead-up to the goal but looked decent overall.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot switched wings to deal with the threat of Bukayo Saka and was one of Manchester United's better players. He created a threat going forward as well, finishing with nine passes into the final third and three successful dribbles.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10

Mainoo couldn't do much going forward, but did well defensively alongside Amrabat.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6.5/10

A solid performance from the Moroccan, finishing with seven recoveries, one interception and four duels won.

Scott McTominay - 5.5/10

McTominay was silent for most parts of the game and couldn't do much with the ball either.

Amad Diallo - 6.5/10

He looked lively in the first half, creating chances in Manchester United's few forays forward. He was replaced by Antony after suffering an apparent injury.

Alejandro Garnacho - 7/10

Despite shabby work in the final third, Garnacho was United's best attacker on the night. He drove the ball forward tirelessly, managing to get the better of Ben White a few times, but the end product was lacking.

Rasmus Hojlund - 5.5/10

Another silent game for the Denmark international, who continues to receive practically no service from his teammates. He had just one shot and one touch in the Gunners' box all game.

Substitutes

Antony - 5.5/10

The Brazilian could not make a difference off the bench after replacing the energetic Diallo.

Willy Kambwala - 6/10

Came in for Jonny Evans for the last 15 minutes and was solid.

Christian Eriksen, Omari Forson and Ethan Wheatley - N/A

The trio came on too late and did not play enough minutes to deserve a rating.