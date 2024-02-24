Manchester United 1-2 Fulham: 5 Hits and Flops as London side shock Red Devils with late goal | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United conceded a stoppage-time winner to Fulham, losing 2-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday, February 24.

Manager Erik ten Hag was forced to make two changes to the side that beat Luton last time out, with Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund suffering injuries. Victor Lindelof came into the side alongside attacker Omari Forson making his first-team debut.

Fulham, meanwhile, made six changes following their loss to Aston Villa last week. The visitors hoped to improve their terrible away form, having not won in their last 11 games away from Craven Cottage.

It was the visitors who started the game well as Manchester United struggled to find their footing early on. They didn't manage a shot until the 26th minute, with Fulham content with playing on the counter and creating good chances.

Their pressure paid off in the second half as Calvin Bassey scored to make it 1-0 in the 65th minute. The defender made first contact from a corner, having his shot blocked but he volleyed home his rebound.

Manchester United pressed ahead desperately in search of an equaliser. They appeared to have saved a point in the 89th minute. Bernd Leno could only parry Bruno Fernandes' effort straight to Harry Maguire, who tapped it home to level the scores.

However, Fulham had the last laugh, getting their lead back in the 97th minute. A sweeping counter-attack saw Alex Iwobi take two touches in the box before rifling home to make it 2-1.

The Red Devils were the second-best team for most of the game as the Cottagers took home three deserved points. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Calvin Bassey

Coming off a difficult loss in the AFCON final against Ivory Coast, the Nigerian center-back put in a commanding performance at Old Trafford. He was assured at the back and chipped in with the opener, finishing with four clearances and two duels won alongside his goal.

#4. Flop - Casemiro

It was yet another difficult outing in what has been a poor second season at Manchester United for Casemiro. While he looked composed on the ball, he seemed to struggle defensively as Fulham's midfielders bypassed him easily throughout the game.

The Brazilian was eventually taken off after 53 minutes, finishing with a pass accuracy of 92% (24/26), one shot (none on target) and one clearance.

#3. Hit - Fulham tactics

The visitors came in with a clear game plan and executed it to perfection against Manchester United. They were content with defending resolutely, disallowing United from having any opportunities at goal. They looked to race ahead on the counter, looking to catch them on the break.

It was a success as they ended up for a majority of time. They also managed to bag the winner through a sharp counter-attack.

#2. Flop - Marcus Rashford

Receiving an opportunity to play as the man up front due to Hojlund's injury, Rashford failed to put up a good performance. The attacker was mostly anonymous throughout the match, finishing with just two shots (one on target), one dribble completed and no chances created.

#1. Hit - Alex Iwobi

The former Arsenal man was probably Fulham's best attacker on the night and he stamped his mark on the game by scoring the winner. Playing on the left initially before moving to a central role, Iwobi was a constant trouble for the Manchester United defence. Apart from the goal, he had three shots (one on target), four chances created and three passes into the final third.