“Manchester United always needs more” - Casemiro’s old quotes on Ten Hag resurface after poor display in recent 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro's old comments about manager Erik ten Hag have resurfaced online. The Red Devils got thumped 4-0 by Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday, May 6, which reminded everyone of the Brazilian's comments from earlier on in the season.

A brace from in-demand winger Michael Olise (12', 66') and goals from striker Jean-Philippe Mateta (40') and full-back Tyrick Mitchell (58') condemned United to an embarrassing defeat at Selhurst Park.

Ten Hag had taken over the managerial role at United in April 2022 and achieved great success in his first full season at the club (2022-23). He led them to a third-placed finish in the Premier League, the FA Cup final (2-1 loss to Manchester City), and the League Cup title.

However, this season has been a far cry from the 2022-23 campaign. Manchester United are languishing in eighth place in the league, and risk missing out on Champions League football entirely.

Casemiro himself has endured an up-and-down season at Old Trafford. He started the 2023-24 campaign as the star midfielder with a confirmed spot in Ten Hag's starting lineup.

However, he suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of action from October to January, a period in which academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo took over his spot. He has slowly re-established himself in the lineup and has started United's last seven games.

Earlier in the season, he had spoken to CNN's Amanda Davies in Dubai and claimed that a club like Manchester United always needs to improve and tend upwards.

"I’m not the person who decides who should be manager. We have qualified people to decide that but [Ten Hag] showed last season he can grow Manchester United. Last season we had really good growth and the team was trending upwards. Of course, Manchester United always needs more and more and always needs to be winning but we showed last season that we are capable of achieving great things," he had said.

"A very upsetting and sad performance" - Paul Scholes delivers damning verdict on Casemiro's performance for Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes delivered a damning verdict on Brazilian midfielder Casemiro's performance in the Red Devils' 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The defensive midfielder was being played out of position at centre-back and looked out of his depth for most of the game. He was at fault for Michael Olise's opener in the 12th minute, when he slid in, failed to win the ball, and didn't track back in time to stop the Frenchman's shot.

He ended up nodding the ball onto the woodwork and back into the net off the rebound from a Christian Eriksen free-kick, only for it to be called offside. He then lost Tyrick Mitchell's run into the box and allowed him to have a free tap-in for the third goal.

As if it couldn't get worse for Casemiro, he then got pressed by Daniel Munoz into losing the ball near the byline. Munoz then cut it back to Olise who curled it into the top corner for the fourth of the night.

Scholes was shocked and disappointed at the Brazilian's display after full-time, saying (via HITC):

"I reckon that could have happened four or five times where Casemiro sits down and somebody skips past him. The lad's not a centre-half. It’s tough to have a bit of a pop at him. He has done so much for the game. A fantastic footballer. It’s difficult watching a few of these actually because I do feel they are towards the end. They shouldn’t be at a club of this stature really.”