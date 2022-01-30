×
Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of rape and assault

Mason Greenwood allegedly sexually assaulted ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson
Vishal Subramanian
Modified Jan 30, 2022 10:59 PM IST
Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been arrested by the Greater Manchester Police after it emerged earlier today that he had sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend Harriet Robson. The Englishman has not commented on the allegations, but the Red Devils released a statement earlier today confirming that they will investigate the matter further while also confirming that Greenwood will not feature for the club in the meantime.

#MUFC statement re allegations about Mason Greenwood from Harriet Robson: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

The police statement read:

"GMP were made aware earlier today of online social media images & videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence...following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape & assault."

Harriet Robson's dad releases statement on Manchester United star Greenwood

Harriet Robson took to Instagram to share her story, as she attached images and audiotapes of the Manchester United star sexually assaulting her. Later in the day, her father released a statement confirming that the police had been informed.

Police: 'GMP were made aware earlier today of online social media images & videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence...following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape & assault.'
"As a father you don’t want to know things like that about your daughter. She’s devastated, she’s just with the police at the moment. She’s reported it. It’s a very strange time.
"Being such a famous person, we have known him since the under 21s, so he has been part of our family for two or three years. The last few months they have not had a very good relationship. She has very mixed emotions but they were very much in love.
"She hasn’t been living with us. She was living with him. I think her phone was hacked."

Edited by Vishal Subramanian
हिन्दी