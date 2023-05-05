Manchester United and Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Serie A club president claims he will not sell highly rated superstar

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently stated that the club will not sell Chelsea and Manchester United target Victor Osimhen this summer.

Napoli were crowned the Serie A champions on Thursday, May 4, for the first time in 33 years. Osimhen led the team's Scudetto charge with 22 goals and five assists in 27 Serie A matches this season. The Nigerian striker is one of the most sought after players in the world at the moment.

Apart from Manchester United and Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping tabs on the player. De Laurentiis, however, stated that Napoli will not sell Osimhen in the summer. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer — no way. I’ve already activated and triggered the option to extend Luciano Spalletti’s contract for next season.”

United and the Blues both are keen to add a striker to their ranks in the summer. However, De Laurentiis' recent words might come as a blow to the Premier League giants.

What's next for Manchester United and Chelsea in the Premier League?

Manchester United are currently fourth in the Premier League and are battling to secure UEFA Champions League football for next season. Chelsea, meanwhile, are 12th in the league table and have endured a dismal campaign.

The Red Devils will face West Ham United in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium on May 7. Erik ten Hag's team enter the contest on the back of a shock 1-0 away defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. They have 53 points from 33 matches.

The Blues, meanwhile, will take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, April 6. They are riding a six game losing streak and have lost all of their matches under caretaker manager Frank Lampard. The west Londoners have 39 points on the board from 33 matches this term.

Poll : 0 votes