Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe offers clarity on the future of Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo amid exit speculation

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated that the Red Devils will not be forced to sell players like Alejandro Garnacho due to their financial condition. The British businessman added that decisions on player sales will be focused solely on squad enhancement.

Given United's ongoing financial issues and cutdown in expenses, several reports have claimed that the Red Devils could offload Garnacho and Mainoo in the summer. The two academy graduates would represent pure profit for Manchester United and their sale could help considerably with FFP concerns.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Ratcliffe provided an update on Manchester United's plans regarding its players. He said (via GOAL):

"No no. We won't be selling players because of the state we are in financially. The club had got bloated so we reduced that and will finish it with a lean and efficient organisation."

Ratcliffe added:

"That's how we will address the costs. The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That's all."

Garnacho has been valuable for United in recent years, despite recent attacking struggles and criticism. In 43 games this season, the Argentine has been on the scoresheet eight times and has delivered seven assists as well.

Mainoo's 2024-25 season has been curtailed by injuries as the 19-year-old is currently out of action as well. He has made 25 appearances this campaign, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

"Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid" - Sir Jim Ratcliffe on Manchester United's squad

United's co-owner also opined that some players in the team are not good enough and overpaid. He further stated that building a highly competent squad at Old Trafford would take time.

In the aforementioned interview, Ratcliffe was asked if some players in the current Red Devils squad aren't skilled enough to feature for the club. He said (via GOAL):

"Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid, but for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time. We've got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future."

Manchester United have been indisputably poor in the Premier League this season despite some crucial modifications and player signings. Ruben Amorim's men are in the bottom half of the rankings (14th), having secured only 34 points from 28 Premier League games this season.

