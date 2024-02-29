Manchester United consider 44-year-old PL boss as top candidate to replace Erik ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United have set their sights on Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi as their choice to replace Erik ten Hag at the club. The Red Devils are seriously considering a managerial change in their bid to get the club back to the heights where it belongs.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe was confirmed as a minority owner of Manchester United earlier this month, and he has set out to work. He will take full control of the sporting aspect of the club and will be in charge of all the sporting decisions.

The Red Devils are sixth in the Premier League this season, eight points outside the UEFA Champions League places. They have been wildly inconsistent and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup and UEFA Champions League in the first half of the season.

The performance of the team this season has led to a great deal of criticism for the manager and his style, leading to talk of a sacking. Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is believed to be the frontrunner for the post, as per Football Insider.

Former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Old Trafford from the start of the 2022-23 season, and quickly led the side to the Carabao Cup in his debut season. He also led them to the final of the FA Cup, and led them to a top-four finish, as well, in a promising first season in England.

Newcastle United director Dan Ashworth has reportedly accepted to join Manchester United, and he is a huge fan of De Zerbi's. He was a part of the recruitment process that saw the 44-year-old Italian emerge as the Seagulls' boss.

Casemiro hands Manchester United win in FA Cup, Red Devils receive tough quarterfinal draw

Nottingham Forest v United - Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Manchester United claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in their FA Cup Fifth Round clash. The Red Devils struggled to break down their fellow Premier League side for much of the clash at City Ground.

With the match looking set to go to extra time, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro headed home a free-kick delivery from Bruno Fernandes in the 89th minute. The Red Devils held off a late attempt from their hosts to find a leveler, securing a place in the quarterfinals.

Manchester United will now face Carabao Cup champions Liverpool at Old Trafford in the last eight of the competition next month. The Red Devils will hope to go one better than their second-place finish from last season.