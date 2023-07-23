Manchester United dealt blow as star spotted leaving stadium on crutches after win over Arsenal

Manchester United's pre-season victory over Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 22, was dampened by the concerning sight of winger Amad Diallo leaving the field on crutches.

As per the Mirror, the 21-year-old star suffered an injury blow during the match, raising worries among fans and the coaching staff.

Despite the Red Devils' impressive 2-0 win, with Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho finding the net in the first half, the focus quickly shifted to the extent of Diallo's injury.

The young forward, who had a successful loan spell at Sunderland last season, started the second half but was forced to be withdrawn after only a 13-minute substitute cameo.

According to reports from the Manchester Evening News, the injury is located in his ankle/Achilles area, leaving manager Erik ten Hag and the United medical team closely monitoring the situation.

The pre-season period is crucial for players like Amad Diallo to impress and claim a spot in the first-team squad. However, with the young talent facing a potential injury setback, his chances of showcasing his abilities in friendlies and securing a place in the starting lineup might be in jeopardy.

Manchester United's pre-season fixtures are far from over, with matches against Wrexham, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund scheduled in the US. However, Diallo's involvement in these matches hangs in the balance, depending on his injury's severity and recovery progress.

United are already struggling with fewer options in the forward line, and a long-term injury scare to Diallo would be a severe blow to the team's preparations for the new season.

Leicester City faces competition from Burnley and Sheffield United for Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo's signature - Reports

Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo has become a subject of intense interest among several clubs, with Leicester City emerging as one of the frontrunners.

The Daily Mail reported that Leicester, who suffered relegation to the Championship last season, are keen on securing Diallo's services following the departure of Harvey Barnes to Newcastle.

[Simon Jones, @MailSport] JUST IN:Leicester are interested in Amad Diallo but they face competition from Premier League clubs such as Burnley and Sheffield United.The 21-year-old is more likely to stay in the top flight than drop down to the relegated Leicester City.[Simon Jones, @MailSport] pic.twitter.com/RcNzYE8Snw

However, they will face stiff competition from two newly promoted Premier League clubs, Burnley and Sheffield United. The prospect of joining Burnley under the guidance of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany could be an enticing option for the Ivorian forward.

Manchester United is expected to decide on Amad Diallo's future after the USA tour. The Red Devils will carefully assess their options before finalizing any potential loan or transfer deal for the player. However, the recent injury scare could prove detrimental to any possible deal, depending upon the severity of the injury.