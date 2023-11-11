Manchester United dealt fresh injury blow as summer signing is ruled out for 'next few weeks'

Manchester United have been unlucky with injuries this season, which took a turn for the worse following another first-team blow. Veteran defender Jonny Evans, who joined the club in the summer, is now set to miss the next few weeks of action due to a thigh injury.

Former Leicester City defender Evans joined Manchester United initially as part of their preseason training group, playing with the U-23s. He then joined the first team in their preseason tour of the USA and featured in the final matches of preseason after the club offered him a contract.

The 35-year-old was initially signed as a backup option, but has been thrust into action after a series of injuries to his teammates. The Northern Ireland international has featured eight times in all competitions for the Red Devils since first stepping in for Lisandro Martinez.

Jonny Evans lasted only 16 minutes in the Red Devils' 4-3 defeat at FC Copenhagen on November 8 before he was hauled off through injury. The club have revealed in a statement that the veteran defender has suffered a thigh strain and will be out of action for a while.

"Jonny Evans will be out of action for the next few weeks with injury. The Northern Ireland defender suffered a thigh strain in the first half of our Champions League game with FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday."

There was no definite timeline provided for the return of Evans, whose injury now compounds the woes of manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United now have only three fit senior centre-backs going into the weekend clash against Luton Town.

Injuries taking toll on Manchester United

This season has been a tough one for Manchester United, and their cause has not been helped by their injury problems. The Red Devils are without a good number of regulars, including Martinez, Evans, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag has had to play certain players out of position, with summer signing Sofyan Amrabat and Diogo Dalot filling in at left-back. The Red Devils have struggled with results, and the injury problems have certainly played their part.

Manchester United have won six games in the Premier League this season, but have lost five encounters as well. They are currently eighth on the league table.