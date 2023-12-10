Manchester United given injury boost as star returns to training after long term injury lay-off

In what could be a significant boost for Manchester United, Casemiro has been spotted on the training pitch, marking a major step in his recuperation from injury.

The 31-year-old, a pivotal figure in United's squad, has been sidelined since November, due to an ankle injury he picked up during international duty. This prolonged absence has undoubtedly been a setback for the Red Devils. In Casemiro's absence, they have played Sofyan Amrabat and Kobbie Mainoo in their holding midfield position.

Sunday brought a glimpse of hope as the Brazilian was seen conducting solo training sessions at Carrington, as reported by Manchester United's official website. This development was said to have occurred while his teammates engaged in lighter recovery activities after their loss against Bournemouth on December 9.

The sight of Casemiro easing back into training is certainly a breath of fresh air for Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. Initially, expectations were set for Casemiro's return to the pitch in January. However, given his rapid progress, this timeline might be expedited, offering a much-needed boost to the team's midfield dynamics.

The impact of Casemiro's absence has been palpable. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 12 games across competitions this season.

The Red Devils, without their Brazilian destroyer, have struggled to find consistent form, managing only two victories in their last five outings across all competitions. His return could be the catalyst United needs to regain solidity in the midfield.

Manchester United manager has not revealed truth about January transfer window: Fabrizio Romano

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shed light on Manchester United's strategy for the upcoming January window. On his YouTube channel (via Caught Offside), Romano delved into Erik ten Hag's public statements regarding the club's transfer plans. He highlighted a discrepancy between the Dutch manager's words and the likely reality.

Ten Hag has reduced expectations around the club's intentions in the January transfer market. He downplayed the possibility of the Red Devils being active in bolstering their squad with new signings. However, Romano challenged this narrative, suggesting that Ten Hag's statements might be a strategic diversion.

According to Romano, despite Ten Hag's public claims, the Red Devils are poised for activity in the winter transfer window. He further revealed that the club are engaged in internal discussions regarding potential striker targets, as well as reinforcements in the defensive department.

As the January transfer window approaches, there will be speculation surrounding Manchester United's plans, as players like Jadon Sancho look set to depart. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% takeover on the horizon, changes may be made to the club's inner workings that could affect transfer policy as well.