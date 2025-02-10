Manchester United interested in signing 25-year-old Premier League star who has scored against them this season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Premier League breakout star Antoine Semenyo on the back of his impressive season with Bournemouth. The Ghana international was on target for the Cherries when they picked up an impressive 3-0 win at Old Trafford in December.

Bournemouth have been one of the most impressive sides in England this season, claiming multiple scalps and remaining in the hunt for European football. Semenyo has been one of their most important players, contributing seven goals and three assists in 23 league appearances.

As per Fichajes.net, Manchester United are keen on the 25-year-old as they aim to add attacking firepower in the summer. The Red Devils are left with the quartet of Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, and Joshua Zirkzee as their current senior attacking options.

Trending

The duo of Marcus Rashford and Antony do not feature in the plans of coach Ruben Amorim and have been sent out on loan to Aston Villa and Real Betis, respectively. They are not expected to have major roles going forward, leaving the club in need of new signings in attack.

England-born Semenyo fits the bill of what Amorim looks for in his wide forwards, as he is a capable dribbler, a willing runner, and a good shooter. The former Bristol City man carries a goal threat from out wide and would be a quality addition to the Red Devils' squad.

Bournemouth spent £10 million on the forward in 2023 and have tied him down on a contract that runs until 2029. They will expect to receive a bid well above what they paid for Semenyo if they are to sell him in the summer.

Manchester United looking to sanction exit for veteran midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are looking to sanction an exit for veteran midfielder Casemiro this month, as per multiple reports. The Red Devils are seeking a solution to the situation of the midfielder, who has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Brazilian club Flamengo have approached Casemiro over a loan move to his native country this month, as per journalist Jorge Nicola. The former Real Madrid man has the opportunity to move to Brazil before their transfer window shuts on February 28.

Manchester United are willing to allow Casemiro to leave the club, as he has played just 192 minutes across all competitions since the start of December. The Red Devils will be happy to pay a percentage of his wages while he moves to Brazil, according to reports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback