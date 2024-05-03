Manchester United make contact to discuss signing 19-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United have made contact with Barcelona to discuss the transfer of Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The highly rated 19-year-old moved from Cruzeiro to Barca for €35 million (plus add-ons) in January 2024 but has yet to establish himself in manager Xavi's side.

He has made just two starts across 13 appearances for the Catalan giants, scoring two goals in 310 minutes of game time. He has not been able to displace any one of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, the trio which has been the preferred attacking lineup for Xavi.

It is being reported that Barca is willing to send Roque out on loan, with the likes of Manchester United and Napoli interested in making a move for his services. Even fellow La Liga sides Sevilla and Real Betis, and French sides Olympique Lyon and OGC Nice have made inquiries about the player's situation.

Manchester United have been struggling for firepower up front, leaving their winger positions in a constant rotation. The likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford have been struggling for consistency, and having a player like Roque could give manager Erik ten Hag a new offensive weapon.

Expand Tweet

Star striker Rasmus Hojlund has also struggled so far, bagging only eight goals in 26 Premier League games this season. Roque is a completely different kind of striker to the Dane, being more agile and creative, which could add a different dimension to United's gameplan.

Although the Brazilian is not interested in moving away from Barcelona at the moment, it is widely expected that the club will loan him out in the summer. A move to Manchester United could be on the cards for the youngster in the near future.

Manchester United rekindle their interest in out-of-contract Juventus midfielder

Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is out of contract this summer, according to TuttoSport (via IlBianconero).

The Frenchman moved from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus on a free transfer in July 2019, and has become a bonafide starter for the Italian juggernauts.

Expand Tweet

In almost five seasons, Rabiot has made 208 appearances for Juve, scoring 21 and assisting 15. He has also been one of the most fit and injury-free players in the squad, having missed just around 20 games due to injury since his arrival.

He can be deployed in the centre of midfield or even slightly deeper as a defensive midfielder, and is known for his tough tackling, aerial prowess and physicality.

Since Rabiot is one of the highest earners in Turin (a reported €7 million per season), negotiations over a contract extension have been tricky. Manchester United, therefore, are looking to take advantage of the uncertain situation and make a swoop for the Frenchman on a free transfer in the summer.

With Sofyan Amrabat set to return to Fiorentina after the expiration of his loan deal, United could be looking for more depth in their midfield. A move for Rabiot in these circumstances could prove to be a very shrewd one.