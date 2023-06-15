Manchester United negotiating exclusive takeover talks with Qatari bidder Sheikh Jassim - Reports

According to Reuters, Manchester United are negotiating granting exclusivity to the Qatari consortium led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani for takeover talks. The prestigious football club was put up for sale last November by the Glazers.

Sheikh Jassim's Qatari consortium and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the two leading sides in takeover talks with the club. The Qatari consortium recently tabled a £5 billion bid, as per reports.

The Qatari offer is considered more favorable by the Glazers, who took control of the club in 2005. According to reports, Sheikh Jassim's offer also promises to wipe out the debt leveraged against Manchester United (almost £1 billion).

United legend Rio Ferdinand recently shared some insight on the Manchester United takeover, claiming that the Qatari bid will be successful. He said (via UF Twitter):

"Man United takeover is imminent. We're hearing the Qatari bid is the one that's gonna accepted; it's the one that's gonna go through."

Ferdinand added:

"Please let it happen; look how long this has gone on for. The Glazers have dug their heels in, and they're going for the biggest bidder. They've certainly dragged their heels. I just want this to be sorted out before the transfer window really kicks in."

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford spoke about his remarkable season

Marcus Rashford led Manchester United's attack in the recently concluded season. The 25-year-old scored 30 goals across the competition, including 17 in the Premier League.

Rashford, a highly touted prospect since his days as a youngster, seems to finally be realizing his potential. The English forward recently credited his teammates for his success in front of goal. He said (via United's official website):

"I just tried to keep working hard. I've been working hard from the beginning of the season. We didn't start the season very well, but as the team improved, I improved and that's credit to my team-mates because as a forward the only thing you can do is make runs."

Rashford added:

“It's up to your team-mates to be able to find the passes and make your runs count. I have some fantastic team-mates that have some extraordinary capabilities and it's a big thanks to them.”

With Manchester United back in the UEFA Champions League next season, fans will hope that Rashford can continue his rich vein of form. Erik ten Hag's side finished third in the Premier League to secure the UCL qualification.

