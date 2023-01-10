Manchester United open to loaning out striker who scored 600 goals at youth level: Reports 

According to reports, Manchester United are open to loaning out 19-year-old striker Charlie McNeil in January. McNeil, who represented the youth teams of Manchester City, scored more than 600 goals during his time there.

He left United in 2014 for City's youth setup but rejoined the Red Devils, who he supported growing up, in 2020 for a fee of £750,000. McNeil scored 24 goals in 21 games in his first season back at United. He scored 17 in 32 games next season, including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich's youth team.

His performances this season have been underwhelming as he has bagged only one goal in 12 appearances in the Premier League 2. Despite the club looking for a striker in the January transfer window, they've decided to loan out the youngster to continue his development.

Erik ten Hag is also an admirer of the striker. He was brought on by the Dutch manager during United's 1-0 loss against Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United star emphasized the importance of winning trophies

Diogo Dalot recently claimed that it is important for Manchester United to win trophies. Speaking to the club's media, the full-back said (via United's official website):

"I think it has to be an obsession for us to win trophies, to win things, I think you guys (the fans) feel even more than me, you are here longer than me, that we have to win. This club is about winning trophies. It is about competing and fighting in every trophy that we are in. And this Carabao [Cup] is not smaller than a Champions League, than a Europa League."

Dalot added:

“Obviously, it's different dimensions but for us it's a trophy and we want to win it.”

Ahead of United's Carabao Cup clash against Charlton Athletic, Dalot stated that he is determined to reach the final of the tournament and play in Wembley. He said:

"Obviously, to arrive there, to go to Wembley, it's a tough journey. We know, it's difficult, But we want to take these small steps first. And every time we make a step, we want to do it with the certainty that we are moving in the right direction, and I think we are in the right direction but the reality is that we are not there yet."

