Manchester United players report early for training after humiliating 7-0 thrashing against Liverpool

Manchester United players reported for training at Carrington early on Monday (March 6) after suffering an embarrassing 7-0 defeat against Liverpool, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils were handed a thrashing by arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 5). Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez netted a brace each, while Roberto Firmino scored another.

The 7-0 defeat against Jurgen Klopp's side was Manchester United's heaviest league defeat since 1931. It also put an end to their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Determined to bounce back from the humiliation, Red Devils players reported for training early on Monday, according to the aforementioned source. All the players arrived at the club's training facility in Carrington by 9 AM.

Meanwhile, manager Erik ten Hag checked in for work way earlier than his pupils. He was already at Carrington for almost two hours by the time the players reported for duty, as per the report.

The Dutch tactician is expected to hold a meeting with the squad before getting down to work. It remains to be seen how he will react to the team's mauling at Liverpool.

Manchester United maintain that players were always scheduled to report for training at 9 AM after a matchday. However, it is worth noting that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave them a day off after losing 5-0 to the Reds at Old Trafford last season.

What has Manchester United boss Ten Hag said about the humiliation at Liverpool?

Reacting to the game, Ten Hag criticized his players for not doing their respective tasks properly. The Manchester United manager also expressed his frustration at the way the team conceded goals, saying:

"They didn't cooperate together anymore and they didn't fulfill their jobs. There are many things that make me angry but to concede so easily the goals is definitely one of them. The result is quite obvious. It's unprofessional. But I think it's a huge difference."

The Red Devils will return to the drawing board as they look to bounce back from their loss at Liverpool. They cannot afford to dwell on their humiliation, with a UEFA Europa League clash against Real Betis coming up.

Ten Hag and Co. face Real Betis in the first leg of the Round of 16 at Old Trafford on Thursday (March 9). They will then lock horns with relegation-battlers Southampton at home in the Premier League

on Sunday (March 12).

