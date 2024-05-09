Manchester United receive double injury boost ahead of PL clash against Arsenal

Manchester United have received a big injury boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12. Centre-back Lisandro Martinez and forward Marcus Rashford have returned to training.

The Red Devils have massively struggled with injuries all season, especially in defense. They had to place defensive midfielder Casemiro and a not-entirely-fit Jonny Evans as centre-backs in their 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in their last game. Harry Maguire, Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Willy Kambwala, and Luke Shaw are all out injured.

However, Manchester United have received a big boost as they announced on Thursday (May 9) that Martinez has returned to training. The Argentine defender has made just 11 appearances across competitions this season, with his last appearance coming on March 31.

Expand Tweet

Marcus Rashford has also returned to training, having missed the last three games due to an injury. He has had a poor season so far, scoring just eight goals and providing five assists in 40 games across competitions.

Rashford and Martinez will return to the matchday squad against Arsenal. Captain Bruno Fernandes also missed Manchester United's last game against Crystal Palace and is a doubt for the weekend.

Ian Wright shares prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal

It is set to be another huge clash in the Premier League title race as Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday. The Gunners lead the table, sitting a point above Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They will need to win their remaining two games and hope City drop points to win the title.

The first of their two games is against rivals United, who are in a struggle to get to European spots. They are eighth in the table, level on points with Chelsea (7th) but behind on goal difference.

Ahead of the clash, Arsenal legend Ian Wright shared his prediction, saying:

“I’d like to think the the way we play, where we are defensively and through the midfield and upfront… Yeah, I’d like to think that we will win the game, because we have to.

“But at the same time, it’s not fun watching Man United’s fall. It’s falling so fast. It’s not fun, not fun for me. Obviously I want my team to do well, but it’s not fun watching them,, because it was really quite humiliating.”

Arsenal won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in September. Marcus Rashford (27') scored for Manchester United. Martin Odegaard (28'), Declan Rice (90+6') and Gabriel Jesus (90+11') scored for the Gunners.