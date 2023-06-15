Manchester United receive takeover boost as main bidder officially registers company in the UK

Manchester United's takeover race seems to be reaching its conclusion amid Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation being officially registered as a UK company.

The United Stand have released pictures of the company's registration on their Twitter account. It displays the company's name as 'Nine Two UK Holdings Limited'. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani is displayed as one of the directors which could be a massive hint that the Qatari banker's takeover bid has succeeded.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC BREAKING: Nine Two UK Holdings Ltd., with Sheikh Jassim as one of the directors, is officially a company in the UK, starting today. BREAKING: Nine Two UK Holdings Ltd., with Sheikh Jassim as one of the directors, is officially a company in the UK, starting today. #mufc 🚨 BREAKING: Nine Two UK Holdings Ltd., with Sheikh Jassim as one of the directors, is officially a company in the UK, starting today. #mufc https://t.co/ZyTncmMeTg

Manchester United has been up for sale since November when their owners, The Glazers, sought to 'consider all strategic alternatives'. It has been a long-running saga that looks to have reached its conclusion.

Sheikh Jassim reportedly tabled a fifth and final bid for the Premier League giants last week worth around £5 billion, per Sky Sports. That final offer appears to have seen the Qatari banker beat his rival INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe in becoming the club's new owner.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Sheikh Jassim's bid has been successful. He stated:

"Man United takeover is imminent. We're hearing the Qatari bid is the one that's gonna accepted; it's the one that's gonna go through."

The Glazers' 18-year reign as United's owners is set to end and Red Devils fans will be delighted. The American business family have been heavily criticized throughout the time as owners with fans often protesting against them at Old Trafford.

Sheikh Jassim is offering to clear the nearly £1 billion worth of debt that the Glazers have imposed on the Premier League giants. He also plans to redevelop Old Trafford, the surrounding area, and the Carrington training ground.

Manchester United have ended their interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane

Harry Kane looks unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to sign a new striker this summer but it appears that won't be Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

According to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils have withdrawn their interest in Kane due to Spurs' stance that the player is not for sale. The north Londoners are valuing the England captain at £100 million and potential negotiations with chairman Daniel Levy have dissuaded Ten Hag's side.

Kane has been in prolific form this season, scoring 32 goals in 49 games across competitions. He has just a year left on his contract with Tottenham but his side seem intent on keeping hold of him rather than cashing in.

The Red Devils will turn their attention elsewhere and have reportedly been quoted £86 million for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund. Chelsea are also in the race for the Dane who bagged 10 goals in 34 games across competitions this season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes