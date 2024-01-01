"Manchester United ruined him" "Wasted talent" - Fans react as Red Devils outcast officially leaves the club

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek will officially leave the club for Eintracht Frankfurt in the January window.

The Dutchman will join the Bundesliga side on a loan deal, the length of which has not yet been confirmed. As per Romano, Eintracht will pay a small loan fee and also cover the majority of the player's wages.

The Bundesliga outfit will also have a chance to buy the player for a fee of €11m plus €3m in add-ons. However, the buy clause is not mandatory, as per the Italian journalist.

Donny van de Beek signed for United in the summer of 2020 from Ajax for a fee of £40m. Since then, he has made only 62 appearances, registering two goals and two assists. He also went away on a short loan spell to Everton, where he played seven games, netting one solitary goal.

United, despite their poor run of results this season, have sparringly used Van de Beek. The Dutchman made two appearances in this campaign, both off the bench. He has accumulated two minutes of playing time in the Premier League and 19 more in the EFL Cup, failing to register a single goal contribution.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag bemoans his team's lack of consistency

Manchester United ended 2023 with a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest. They had come into the game with an uplifting 3-2 comeback win over an in-form Aston Villa team.

United have blown hot and cold this season, registering 10 wins but nine defeats in the Premier League this season. Speaking after the 2-1 loss against Forest, Ten Hag told the reporters (via Reuters):

"Consistency, that is the problem we are struggling with. In parts of the games, in big parts, we do a lot of things right, but we have moments where we struggle and in such moments we can't survive."

He continued:

"We need to do the right things, be consistent and do it like before, so definitely you can mark such a moment like when we score or concede a goal. We have to step up."

The Dutchman added:

"We've spoken about it, how we can improve and we make some agreements about that. I think it's more than one factor, concentration is one, but there's other things."

United's next match is against Wigan Athletic on January 8 in the FA Cup.