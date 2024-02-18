Manchester United's soon-to-be sporting director Dan Ashworth to raid Chelsea for his first signing at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United's soon-to-be sporting director Dan Ashworth is plotting a raid on fellow Premier League side Chelsea for his first signing, according to reports from The Sun.

Mail Sport had previously reported that the 52-year-old, currently the sporting director at Newcastle United, has an informal agreement with Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS, who recently acquired a 25% stake in Manchester United. He is now waiting for an official approach to formalize the move.

Ashworth is looking to bring in a brand new support team during his tenure at Old Trafford. The Sun reports that Chelsea's analyst Kyle Macaulay, who joined the club with manager Graham Potter and has stayed despite the Englishman's sacking, is being targeted by the Red Devils.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe had previously expressed concerns about Ashworth's in-depth knowledge of the club's financial scenario, logistics and transfer targets.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville labelled United's top brass as 'naive' for operating without a sporting director for so long, saying (via the Daily Mail):

"Manchester United haven't had a sporting director for the last 10 years, so they've been so naive at that level... If United called you, you knew you were going to get another £20-30million because they were naive and didn't have a relationship with agents."

United fans will be hoping the signing of Ashworth ushers in a new era of calculated transfer strategies, smooth operations, and most importantly, a return to the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United could have potential Marcus Rashford successor in the form of 18-year-old wonderkid

Manchester United's academy has already seen several talented youngsters making the jump to the senior side this season, including midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, winger Omari Forson and centre-back Willy Kambwala.

The next addition to this group could be 18-year-old winger Ethan Williams, who was recently spotted in first-team training, catching the eye of manager Erik ten Hag.

Williams has been lighting up the U-18 Premier League, bagging four goals and four assists in just six games. He has also scored twice and assisted once in the UEFA Youth League, and scored three times in seven games playing at the U-21 level.

Academy graduate Alejandro Garnacho has made the right wing his own this season, but United could use some depth on the left flank to aid Marcus Rashford. Don't be surprised to see young Ethan Williams make the jump to the first team soon.