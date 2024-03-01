Manchester United send scouts to watch teenager who has scored 21 goals in 13 matches - Reports

Manchester United have sent out scouts to watch 15-year-old Danish striker Jacob Ambaek, who has been turning heads with his impressive showings this season. The Red Devils are looking to sign talented young players as part of their rebuild under Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and this represents an opportunity.

The Old Trafford outfit have a healthy Danish contingent, having spent around £72 million on young striker Rasmus Hojlund last summer. They also have experienced midfielder Christian Eriksen in their ranks, having signed him from Brentford.

Teenage sensation Ambaek is contracted to Danish outfit Brondby, where he has appeared up to U-19 level, but is yet to make his professional bow. The young striker has plundered 21 goals in just 13 league matches for the club in their U-17 league this season.

Jacob Ambaek, who also plays for the Denmark U-16 team, is attracting interest not only from Manchester United, but also from Italian giants AS Roma, as per Tipsbladet. The Italian club have already taken the step of inviting the teenager to train with their U-17s in order to get a good understanding of his qualities and ability.

Manchester United have sent a team of scouts to the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament, where Denmark are set to participate. They intend to assess the Ambaek's abilities at the tournament before potentially deciding on adding him to their youth setup.

Ambaek has just over a year left on his contract with Brondby, which is set to expire in 2025. The teenager will be key for his country in the tournament, and may secure a move abroad.

Manchester United, City set for second derby of 2023-24

Manchester United considered Manchester City to be nothing more than noisy neighbours for many years, especially in the glorious Sir Alex Ferguson era. Over the last decade, however, there has been a huge shift in the balance of power in Manchester, with the blue half dominating the football landscape.

In 2022-23, Manchester City matched arguably the greatest achievement of the Red Devils by winning the treble and beating them in the final of the FA Cup. Both sides will renew hostilities on Sunday in the second Manchester derby of the season.

The champions defeated the Red Devils at Old Trafford earlier this season by three unanswered goals in what is becoming a theme. They are firm favourites to claim all three points on offer at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland scored five goals for City in their FA Cup win during the week, while Casemiro scored the winner for United a day later. Both sides head into the tie on the back of a win, adding to the intrigue of the clash.

