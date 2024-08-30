Manchester United set asking price for Jadon Sancho amid interest from Chelsea and Juventus - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly placed a £25 million valuation on Jadon Sancho as transfer deadline day looms. The English winger returned to Old Trafford this summer after a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund, where he played a pivotal role in their run to the Champions League final.

Despite somewhat repairing his tarnished reputation and mending his relationship with manager Erik ten Hag after a successful loan spell, Sancho has been the subject of intense transfer speculation over the summer.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United are considering their options as the transfer window nears its conclusion. While the club initially aimed for a permanent sale, with the lack of suitors, the EPL giants have not ruled out the possibility of sending Sancho out on another loan deal. This move could provide the 24-year-old with much-needed game time and a chance to regain his form, which has been inconsistent during his tenure at the club.

Trending

Sancho's situation has been a topic of discussion throughout the summer, with several clubs across Europe reportedly monitoring his availability. However, United's £25 million price tag may deter potential suitors from pursuing a permanent deal. As a result, a loan switch could emerge as a more viable solution, particularly if interested clubs are unwilling or unable to meet Manchester United's valuation.

Earlier in the week, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported that Juventus and Chelsea had expressed interest, with a possibility of a few more suitors emerging as the window's final hours tick away.

"We are happy with him" - Manchester United boss Ten Hag on Jadon Sancho's future at the club

In a pre-match press conference, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag addressed speculation surrounding Jadon Sancho's future at the club. Ten Hag expressed confidence in the winger's role within the squad when asked if Sancho would remain at Old Trafford.

"He is a player in our squad and we are happy with him. We need a good squad, we need depth. We have to play many games until January. After the break, we play every third day, so we need options," Ten Hag stated (via Manchester Evening News).

When pressed on whether Sancho would stay at the club, he added:

"As I know, yeah."

Except for a brief appearance off the bench in the Community Shield, Sancho is yet to make his mark for Manchester United in the ongoing season. The Red Devils will next face arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League and if the English winger stays at the club beyond the deadline, he could find some minutes in the high-octane clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback