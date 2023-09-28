Manchester United star Antony spotted heading to police station to face questions about alleged assault claims from ex-girlfriend

Embattled Manchester United winger Antony has been spotted heading to the police station to willingly present himself to Greater Manchester Police for questioning. According to The Sun, this follows allegations of assault by his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Arriving at Manchester Airport on Monday from Sao Paulo, Brazil, the 23-year-old footballer has reportedly denied the accusations levied against him vehemently.

Antony's decision to volunteer for police questioning demonstrates an eagerness to address these severe charges, according to a source, who told The Sun:

"Antony is adamant he has done nothing wrong and wants to sit down with officers and let them ask him questions. He has nothing to hide and will hand over anything they want to see, including his mobile phone. He wants to be exonerated as quickly as possible so he can get on with his football career again without any distractions."

The Greater Manchester Police, however, are yet to confirm any details surrounding this ongoing investigation. Antony was observed leaving his residence in Hale Barns, previously owned by ex-Manchester United player Paul Pogba, at approximately 4 p.m. local time:

According to The Sun, Rosilene Silva, Antony's current partner, was also seen exiting the property shortly before his departure.

Manchester United winger Antony has been granted an indefinite leave after allegations were made public

According to The Sun, Gabriela Cavallin has accused Antony of multiple instances of assault over the course of their relationship. These include alleged attacks while she was pregnant during a holiday in Brazil and claims of subsequent violent encounters in Manchester.

The allegations against Antony are indeed severe, with two additional women also making similar claims.

Gabriela Cavallin was an outspoken critic, calling for Antony's removal from the Manchester United team roster. The player has now been granted an indefinite leave of absence from the club as the investigation continues.

In a televised interview, an emotional Antony categorically denied all allegations (via The Sun):

"I know the truth and it will come out. I’m 100 percent sure I never touched a woman and I’ll come up with the evidence. I’m sure I’ve never committed physical violence."

The young star had previously cooperated with police in Brazil this past June, related to the same allegations. The club has acted by granting Antony an indefinite leave, and they have continued to play without the right-wing forward.