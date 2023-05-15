Manchester United star ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury

Manchester United have confirmed that midfielder Marcel Sabitzer will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

The Austria international, who joined the Red Devils on loan from Bayern Munich in January, will likely return to Germany this summer when the loan deal expires.

Updating about Sabitzer's injury, the club statement read:

"Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer has suffered a meniscal injury which will, unfortunately, rule him out for the remainder of the season. The Austria international, who joined on loan from Bayern Munich in January, missed the 2-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, with the knee complaint, after coming off the bench in the previous game at West Ham United."

The statement added:

"Everyone at the club is disappointed to lose Marcel's services, as the Reds chase a strong finish to the season in the Premier League and FA Cup, and we are grateful for his contribution to our progress so far. We would like to wish Marcel well in having a speedy recovery."

Sabitzer has registered 18 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, recording three goals and an assist. The Austrian midfielder helped the Red Devils lift the Carabao Cup trophy.

He also converted his spot-kick in United's penalty shootout victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-final. Sabitzer will now be unable to feature in his side's FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3.

"That’s the first thing we have to be concerned about" - Jurgen Klopp expects Manchester United to 'win all their games'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Manchester United to secure victories in all their upcoming fixtures in the English top tier. The Reds are currently on a last-gasp push to reach the top four, while Erik ten Hag's side seek to maintain their spot in next season's Champions League.

The Red Devils are currently four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool. Manchester United have Bournemouth, Chelsea, and Fulham left to play while Liverpool are yet to face Leicester City, Southampton, and Aston Villa.

The German manager believes Erik ten Hag's men and third-placed Newcastle United will win their remaining fixtures. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"Still I expect United and Newcastle to win all their games. That means we have to win all of our games anyway to keep distance from the team behind us. That’s the first thing we have to be concerned about. If not then we will see what happens, but in the moment nothing really changed."

United had a two-game winless run recently but bounced back to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 in their previous game.

