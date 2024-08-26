Manchester United star's partner posts cryptic message amid exit rumors

With the transfer window nearing its end, Manchester United are still looking to bolster their squad with new players. However, the club are also looking to offload a few, including Swedish international Victor Lindelof. The defender’s partner has shared a cryptic message on social media that could hint at his potential departure.

Lindelof, currently sidelined due to a muscle injury, has fallen down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag following the arrival of Lenny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt. He has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford but there have been no reported offers so far.

Serie A side Fiorentina are considering a move for the 30-year-old, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, while Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce have also shown interest in the past.

Trending

Amid the uncertainty surrounding his future, Lindelof’s partner Maja Nilsson Lindelof shared a picture of herself on social media with several suitcases. She captioned, “Here we go,” accompanied by an airplane emoji.

While this could mean anything, given that she is a UNICEF ambassador and a blogger, it could also hint at an offer for Lindelof, whom Manchester United are looking to offload.

Lindelof joined the club during Mourinho’s tenure, with United signing him for €35 million. His versatility across the backline has been invaluable, leading to him making 259 appearances for the Red Devils in seven years.

Gary Neville criticizes Manchester United’s defensive display against Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Fulham on August 16 gave the Red Devils faithful a sense of optimism, but it was quickly dashed when they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday (August 24).

Brighton took the lead with Dani Welbeck’s goal in the 32nd minute and although United equalized through Amad Diallo (60’), they were dealt a blow by Joao Pedro’s stoppage-time goal.

Manchester United’s defending in the penalty box came under scrutiny as they left plenty of space for both goals. Club legend and pundit Gary Neville was dissatisfied with the defenders’ performance and believes they failed at the basics.

"The first goal they conceded was poor. I thought Harry Maguire should have dealt with the first one in, and then should have cut off the space when it was played back inside. Mazraoui should have got closer and it was poor from Martinez as well," Neville said (via The Gary Neville podcast).

“Then it is 2-1, and organizationally that is quite poor. They have cleared a corner and when you do that until you know that ball is fully cleared you don’t go back into your normal shape, You stay in your corner shape, your areas and come out together. That is basics, you need to hold your discipline," he added.

The defeat would have been hard to take for Erik ten Hag’s men but they will have time to reflect on it before they face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 1).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback