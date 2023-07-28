ESPN came up with a Saudi Pro League all-star team featuring Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans are claiming that Lionel Messi's MLS all-star team would beat them.

Sadio Mane has completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, meaning that the league has become more star-studded. The SPL's dream team, according to ESPN is:

Edouard Mendy has been chosen as the goalkeeper; Kalidou Koulibaly and Jason Denayer are the two centre-backs; Ghislain Konan and Alex Telles are the full-backs.

N'Golo Kante and Jordan Henderson are the defensive midfielders while Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Ruben Neves, Seko Fofana and Marcelo Brozovic are among the options for the two other midfield spots.

Riyad Mahrez or Malcom could be the right winger while Karim Benzema or Roberto Fimrmino could start as the No. 9. Ronaldo and Mane are the options on the left wing.

Fans reacted to the announcement of the SPL all-star team, with one tweeting:

"Mane over Ronaldo."

Another chimed in:

"Messi’s mls allstar will cook them easily."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as ESPN named their Saudi Pro League all-star XI:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



Imagine the Saudi Pro League had their own All-Star team This squad would be a problem

🦅 @GamebredNYC @ESPNFC Messi’s mls allstar will cook them easily

Deadpool @Dead_xo_pool @ESPNFC mls all stars would lose 7-0 to this team.

Sudi @Utd__Sudi @ESPNFC This team Can't even beat Everton

De music Addict😇 @RickieNaija @ESPNFC Talisic is better than all midfielders there

Saif @saifrobot @ESPNFC Habibi Europe is finish soon

Saudi Pro League star Cristiano Ronaldo hailed Lionel Messi as one of the greatest players he has seen

Fans are often busy choosing between Messi and Ronaldo as the better player, but they both are brilliant in their own ways.

The Saudi Pro League star was once asked whether Messi is the best player he has ever seen. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner replied in the affirmative, telling British broadcaster Piers Morgan in a 2022 interview:

“Probably (Messi), yes. Him (and) Zidane probably - that I have played and fought with.”

Speaking about the former Barcelona and PSG attacker, Ronaldo said:

“Amazing player, he is magic. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years. we share.

"So, I have a great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of his in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a teammate."

Despite having an intense on-field rivalry, the Portugal captain has always had a very respectful relationship with Messi.