Mark Goldbridge makes confident prediction on who will win Arsenal vs Tottenham

Avid Manchester United fan and YouTuber Mark Goldbridge has confidently predicted a win for Arsenal in their upcoming game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (24 September).

The Gunners finished second last season despite leading the table for 248 days and currently sit fourth in the league after five matches. Both Spurs and Arsenal have 13 points to their name and are only separated by goal difference.

Goldbridge nevertheless believes that Arsenal are 'on a different level' to second-placed Spurs right now. His tweet on X read (h/t @markgoldbridge):

"I think Arsenal will be way too [sic.] strong for Spurs on Sunday. Not that Spurs won't have a good season but Arsenal are on a different level right now."

The Gunners have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya this summer to bolster their team. Tottenham, despite losing their club's all-time record goal-scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, have been impressive so far.

Ange Postecoglou has ushered in a positive feeling at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which has seen them win four of their opening five league games. They have also scored 13 goals during that time — four more than the Gunners.

In the last couple of seasons, the balance of dominance has shifted from Spurs to Arsenal. After a five-game winless run against them (4L, 1D), the Gunners have beaten the Lilywhites four times in their last five games encounters.

This includes Mikel Arteta's side completing the league double over their north London rivals last term. They won 3-1 at the Emirates and 2-0 on the road.

Mikel Arteta says he was 'really excited' before Arsenal's return to UCL

Mikel Arteta had retired from playing football and was Manchester City's assistant manager when Arsenal played their last UEFA Champions League game this season.

It ended in a nightmare 10-2 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the 2016-17 Champions League season. It took the north London giants more than six years to return to the competition.

They marked their return with a dominant 4-0 win against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (20 September). After the game, a jubilant Arteta said, via the club's official website:

"I was really excited about it, I wanted to control it and I don’t show that too much, but I was really excited. It’s part of the journey, the journey started last year and we earned the right to be in this competition, which is where we have to be as a club and now we have the responsibility to produce what we have to produce to stay at this level.."

Lens and Sevilla, the other two teams with Arsenal in Group B, played out a 1-1 draw in Spain.