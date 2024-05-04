Mark Lawrenson makes prediction for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Mark Lawrenson has backed Crystal Palace to beat Manchester United at Selhurst in the Premier League clash on Monday, May 6.

Lawrenson believes United's attention has shifted more to what kind of decisions the club will take in the summer. Meanwhile, Lawrenson thinks Crystal Palace have been good under new manager Oliver Glasner.

He also pointed out that Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are back for Palace, which could help the home side get the job done in the upcoming clash against the Red Devils. He wrote for Paddy Power:

"There's strange messages coming out of Manchester United at the moment about what they will or will not do in the summer. I think everyone's just guessing. Crystal Palace have been good under new manager Oliver Glasner but I think the results are helped by the fact the two boys Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are back. I'm going for Palace to win this."

Lawrenson picked Palace to win the game by a 2-1 scoreline. Palace are 14th in the league with 40 points from 35 matches. They have won three of their last five league matches, losing one and drawing another.

United, meanwhile, are sixth in the table with 54 points from 34 matches. They have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five matches.

Erik ten Hag says Bruno Fernandes is doubtful for Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United game

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has updated that Bruno Fernandes' availability is in doubt for the game against Crystal Palace. The Portuguese midfielder suffered an issue in the previous game against Burnley (1-1) on April 27.

Fernandes has also been spotted wearing a brace on his broken right wrist. Speaking about the club captain, ten Hag told the media ahead of the Palace game (via United's official website):

"We had an issue with Bruno Fernandes so he is a doubt for Monday, but he will fight to be a part of this game, as we know with Bruno. Never rule him out for any game and he is giving the best to be available."

Fernandes has been a key player for Manchester United this season, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in 45 appearances across competitions. Hence, his potential absence could be a big blow for the Red Devils.