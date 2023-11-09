"Masterclass coming", "Hat-trick incoming" - Liverpool fans react as superstar starts in Europa League fixture against Toulouse

Liverpool fans foresee a Luis Diaz hat-trick after the Colombian starts in the UEFA Europa League at Toulouse on Thursday (November 9).

The Reds are coming off a 1-1 Premier League draw at newly promoted Luton Town on Sunday but have won all three Europa League games, including a 5-1 win over their upcoming opponents.

Diaz, 26, came off the bench to net the equaliser at Luton. Overall, he has four goals and an assist in 12 games across competitions. However, fans expect him to explode against Toulouse for an entirely different reason.

Following days of uncertainty following his father's abduction in Columbia, Diaz is relieved to hear of his dad's release earlier in the day. Following his improved state of mind, manager Jurgen Klopp has promptly reinstated the Colombian back into his starting XI.

Fans reckon Diaz could channel all his pent-up emotions into a dazzling performance at Toulouse as the Reds look to confirm their place in the knockouts. One fan tweeted:

"Lucho hat-trick incoming

Jurgen Klopp's side have lost only once in 16 games across competitions this season, with that loss (2-1) coming at Tottenham Hotspur in the league.

Liverpool without key players for Toulouse trip

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named a strong XI to take on Toulouse away in the Europa League on Thursday. However, captain Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones were not on the plane to France.

Van Dijk missed out because of illness (as per This is Anfield). Gravenberch sustained an injury in training and is also doubtful for the weekend league clash with Brentford. Meanwhile, Jones - who didn't feature in the draw at Luton - is not in the squad for the Luton game due to a hamstring issue.

The boss said about Jones:

"Curtis had last week a hamstring (problem), not massive. After the international break, he will be back, but not before. Low, low grade hamstring."

Explaining Gravenberch's absence, Klopp said:

"Ryan got a little niggle – knee. He was running today (Wednesday) already, but there was no chance for this game.

"There is a chance for Brentford, and he will definitely be back after the international break."

About his captain Van Dijk, the German said:

"Virgil is a little bit ill. Should not be big thing, but didn't want it to happen on the plane, it's obvious. Maybe some others have it as well, I have it. He should be alright for the weekend."

Liverpool take on Brentford in the league on Sunday.