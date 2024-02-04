Liverpool fans have expressed their joy on X after Thiago Alcantara was named on the bench to face Arsenal. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium later today (Sunday, February 4).

Alisson Becker starts in goal for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, and Joe Gomez make up the defense. The midfield consists of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, and Ryan Gravenberch. Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz start in attack to complete the starting XI.

Fans have reacted jubilantly after seeing Thiago return to the matchday squad. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich midfielder hasn't featured for the Reds since April 23, 2023, after suffering a serious hip injury. He will be aiming to make an impact off the bench to dash Arsenal's title aspirations.

One fan wrote:

"Thiago masterclass incoming"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"We’re cooking"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold hails Conor Bradley ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has waxed lyrical about Conor Bradley after the 20-year-old flourished in the former's position last month.

Alexander-Arnold suffered a knee injury at the start of January in the Reds' win against Arsenal. This led to Jurgen Klopp giving Bradley a chance to prove himself. The Northern Ireland international grabbed his opportunities with both hands, scoring one goal and providing five assists in nine appearances across all competitions.

Bradley looked assured both offensively and defensively. When asked about the team's form in recent weeks, Alexander-Arnold replied (via Liverpool's official website):

"Outstanding! Great games. It's one of those where you hope that when you're out that the lads keep the form up and keep up the momentum that I was part of."

He added:

"That's all you can hope [for] and I think the lads, especially Conor as well, the performances he and the team have put in have been outstanding and kept that momentum up and kept our run going."

Unfortunately, Bradley's father, Joe, tragically passed away on Saturday. Hence, the former has not been included in the matchday squad to face Arsenal later today.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here