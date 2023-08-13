"Masterclass incoming", "We are watching" - Fans react as 32-year-old star starts for Barcelona against Getafe in La Liga fixture

Fans on Twitter have reacted to Ilkay Gundogan's inclusion in Barcelona's starting XI for their La Liga away clash against Getafe on Sunday, August 13.

Gundogan completed a move to Barca as a free agent after leaving Manchester City in the summer transfer window. He arrives at the club as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Gundogan has been officially registered and is set to make his debut for the Catalan club in their 2023-24 La Liga opener.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in goal for Barca against Getafe. Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, and Alejandro Balde are the four defenders. Frenkie de Jong, Oriol Romeu, and Pedri start alongside Gundogan in the midfield. Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski are the two attackers.

Fans on Twitter have reacted to Gundogan's inclusion in Barcelona's line-up as one wrote:

"Gündogan masterclass incoming."

Another commented:

"Gundogan starts. we are watching."

"Pedri, Gundogan and De Jong wow what a midfield."

"Some Pedri and Gundogan ball will round off my weekend perfectly."

"Last season, Kessie and Roberto in Fermin's and Gavi's place. Man, Gundogan's signing is so good just because of the depth it gives us!!!.'"

Gundogan, 32, is expected to be an experienced figure in a young Barcelona midfielder after the departure of Sergio Busquets earlier this summer. The German has won one UEFA Champions League trophy and five Premier League titles, among other honors.

Frenkie de Jong spoke about his Barcelona future

Since his move from Ajax in the summer of 2019, Frenkie de Jong has been a mainstay in Barcelona's midfield. He has made 183 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 15 goals and providing 21 assists.

While several clubs have shown interest in signing De Jong over the years, the Dutchman recently said that he is keen on committing his long-term future to Barca. He said (via Barca Universal):

“Financially, Barça is not at its best. And they could get a lot of money for me. Maybe the club thought it was good to sell me, but I didn’t want to leave. It was always clear to me.”

He further spoke about his love for the club, saying:

“It is the club of my dreams and I want to be here all my life. I didn’t want to leave suddenly.”

De Jong, along with Pedri and Gundogan could form a great partnership in Barca's midfield. With players of such quality, Xavi's side could be a force to reckon with in the 2023-24 season.