"Masterclass by Mikel Arteta", "Lost all three games without Rodri" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 in PL showdown

Fans hailed Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after his team prevailed over Manchester City by the slenderest of margins in the Premier League on Sunday, October 8.

A Gabriel Martinelli deflected winner four minutes from time was the difference between the two teams in a pulsating clash at the Emirates. Coming off the bench for Leandro Trossard in the second half, the Brazilian made a memorable return from a hamstring injury.

It was a disappointing result for Pep Guardiola's men, who dominated early proceedings. The Gunners did a great job keeping Erling Haaland quiet but their goalkeeper David Raya was nearly caught out on multiple occasions.

Fans noted the absence of midfielder Rodri, who is suspended, in all three City defeats this season. They lost in the EFL Cup third round to Newcastle United and in the Premier League to Wolverhampton Wanders before Sunday's defeat. One fan tweeted:

"We lost all the three matches Rodri didn't play."

Another hailed Mikel Arteta's 'masterclass', tweeting:

"What a masterclass by Mikel Arteta. 100% by Arsenal players."

Here's a look at the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Post by Ardent Gooner

Post by Manchester City

Post by Arsenal

Post by Friend84315844

Post by Cruzeiro

Post by Troll Football

Post by Shady

Post by The xG Philosophy

Post by Ardent Gooner

Post by Owen

It was a well-earned three points for Arteta, who enjoyed his first league win over City after seven straight defeats. Meanwhile, Guardiola's side have suffered consecutive defeats in the league for the first time in nearly five years.

The Gunners have moved second in the Premier League after eight games, only behind Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored. Meanwhile, defending champions City (18) are two points further back in third.

"It's a special one" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after beating Manchester City

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal returned to winning ways in style after a 2-1 UEFA Champions League defeat at Lens in midweek, their first loss in 11 games across competitions. Having not beaten Manchester City in the league since 2015, Mikel Arteta's men ended that streak with an impressive defensive display.

Undoubtedly, Arteta was pleased with his side's effort, praising his players for their discipline. He bemoaned the lack of attacking threat for large swathes before Martinelli's winner.

The Spaniard told MOTD (via BBC) that it was indeed a special win to beat City after not doing so for nearly a decade. Hailing his team as a difficult one to beat, Arteta said:

"It is a special one. It has been a long time since the club beat Manchester City. We felt today could be the day but we needed a big performance from everyone and we had that.

"The players had incredible discipline, they won so many balls. We lacked a bit of threat but overall the atmosphere was just incredible. "We started the second half really, really well. The subs made a huge difference."

Commending the effort of super sub Martinelli, the boss added:

"Martinelli made a huge effort to be in the game, nobody believed he would there. The medical staff were trembling, but he was there, and he was excellent. It sends a message to our team, to keep doing what we are doing and stay humble and then we are a very difficult team to beat."

Following the international break, the Gunners return to Premier League action at Chelsea on October 21.