"I was talking to him the first day he arrived" - Mauricio Pochettino confirms plans to keep Chelsea star despite exit rumors

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that Conor Gallagher is still in his plans at Chelsea. The manager added that he is happy with the Englishman's performance and hinted that he was not in favor of a sale.

West Ham United had a bid rejected this week after they tabled an offer of around £40 million. The Hammers are expected to come back with a bigger bid and are confident about luring the Englishman.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's pre-season clash against Newcastle United, Pochettino stated that he was looking toward to working with Gallagher this season. He added that he has been in constant touch with the player and said:

"At the moment I am happy with him and his performance. The players that are here on the tour are in our plan. Conor is in our plans. I was talking to him the first day he arrived. In football things happen we can't manage but I am happy with his performance."

Gallagher played both the pre-season matches so far and has scored twice.

Mauricio Pochettino wants players committed to Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has stated that he does not think about the player's past when he picks his squad. The manager wants his players to be committed to the Chelsea project and did not care if they were from the academy or bought.

In the pre-match press conference, Pochettino stated that he was ready to give players a chance as long as their attitude was right. He said:

"[Whether] you came from outside or through the academy, it's the same. You need to feel you desire to be here and be committed to Chelsea. If you are not committed to the project, we will find a solution for both sides. I think all the players we have here are committed to help the team and club to be, historically, in the same position Chelsea were. [...] I'm happy with the attitude and commitment."

Chelsea have sold several academy products this summer, including Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu, while the futures of Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher are in the balance.