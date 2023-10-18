Mauricio Pochettino handed fresh headache as Chelsea confirm 2 stars have suffered injury setbacks during training

Chelsea have confirmed that defender Trevoh Chalobah and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka have suffered setbacks in the recovery from injury.

The Blues have had terrible luck with injuries this season, with key players out injured since the start of the season. The likes of Christopher Nkunku, Reece James and Ben Chilwell are all out injured.

Chalobah and Chukwuemeka appeared set to recover and be back in action soon but have faced a setback. Chelsea put out a statement providing an update on the duo:

"Defender Trevoh Chalobah and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka have both suffered recent setbacks in their bid to return from respective injuries sustained earlier this season."

"The duo will now go under further review before continuing their rehabilitation at Cobham with the club’s medical staff."

Chalobah is yet to feature for the Blues this season. The Cobham graduate has made 63 senior appearances for them but has been linked with a move away in January (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

Chukwuemeka, meanwhile, joined Chelsea from Aston Villa last summer and made 17 appearances. He made two appearances this season before his injury and also scored once.

Malo Gusto on competing with Reece James at Chelsea for right-back spot

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto has opened up about his healthy competition with skipper Reece James. He added that while they're competitors for the same position, they often exchange notes and advice with each other.

Gusto said (via Mirror):

“We give each other a lot of advice. He tries to help me, and I try to help him as best I can. On the pitch, it’s war, he knows it very well. We don’t necessarily give each other any favors, and it’s the best who will simply play."

He added:

“We are trying to create a real group that will move forward together to put Chelsea back where they need to be and win everything, When you are a young player, you try to fit in as best as possible and show that you can play and claim to be a great player.”

Gusto moved to Stamford Bridge from Olympique Lyon in the summer, having signed for them in January. With James out injured, the Frenchman has made seven appearances across competitions, providing two assists.

As per Mirror, James has faced another injury setback and will miss the Blues' Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday (October 21).