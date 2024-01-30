Mauricio Pochettino provides response when asked if Chelsea will sign new players in the current transfer window

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he doesn't expect his side to sign any players on the final day of the ongoing transfer window. Unlike previous windows in the Boehly-Clearlake era, the Blues look set to end the transfer window without making a single addition.

The Blues have been the most active team in Europe in recent transfer windows, spending around £1 billion on new players from all over the world. They spent over £200 million on new players in January 2023, but haven't signed any new players this month.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino spoke earlier in the season about a need to add new, quality players to his squad in the transfer market. The manager has now revealed in a press conference that the side aren't making any moves for new players in the closing days of the window.

He said via CFCPys:

“We’re quiet, the market is quiet”

The Blues were linked with a number of players, particularly strikers and centre-backs throughout the month. Injuries to their key players and the absence of striker Nicolas Jackson due to the AFCON contributed to speculation of signings for the club.

However, Chelsea are now set to end the transfer window without making any additions to their squad, despite the strong possibility of sales from their squad. The club have already recalled Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei from his loan spell at Championship leaders Leicester City to bolster their squad.

The squad has also seen the addition of Portugal U-21 forward Diego Moreira. He had been on loan at French outfit Olympique Lyonnais in the first half of the season.

Chelsea target Antonio Nusa fails to complete Brentford switch yet

Chelsea had identified Norwegian youngster Antonio Nusa as a potential addition to their squad and made a move to sign him last summer. The 18-year-old Club Brugge star turned down their offer, preferring to remain in Belgium and play regularly.

The teenager was on the verge of signing for Brentford this month. However, The Athletic have now reported that the move has faced complications over some differences in negotiations between both sides.

Tottenham Hotspur and the Blues remain interested in signing the teenage sensation and may return with an offer for him. That is if his move to Brentford fails permanently.