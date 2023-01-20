“Maybe because he forgot” – Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Real Madrid star snubbing his handshake after substitution

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti recently spoke about attacker Rodrygo Goes snubbing his handshake after being substituted in their clash against Villarreal. The incident took place during their Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash on January 19.

Los Blancos registered a brilliant comeback victory with a scoreline of 3-2. Rodrygo started the game for Ancelotti's team but was withdrawn in the 56th minute for Marco Asensio.

The Brazilian was perhaps not too happy with the Italian manager's decision. He headed to the bench without shaking hands with Ancelotti.

The Italian manager was spotted talking to the youngster and has now clarified exactly what happened during that sequence. Speaking to the media, Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

“At half-time, we saw that Rodrygo had a muscle that was a little overloaded. So, we decided to make an early substitution. He didn’t shake my hand as he came off, maybe because he forgot.”

Despite trailing by two goals during the half-time mark, Real Madrid managed to launch a sensational comeback. Vinicius Jr., Eder Militao, and Dani Ceballos scored for the defending Spanish champions and secured their qualification for the next round of the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid midfielder issued an apology to the club

Carlo Ancelotti - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was in Paris to attend an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons on Thursday. At the same time, Los Blancos were engaged in a nervy Cup clash against Villarreal.

The midfielder is still injured and was not part of the team to face the Yellow Submarine. He, however, felt guilty about attending a public event while his team was in action.

Tchouameni has since issued an apology on social media, stating (via Managing Madrid):

“I apologize to the club, the coaching staff, my teammates and Real Madrid’s fan base for attending an event while a lot was at stake for us in La Copa. I paid attention to what was happening in Villarreal at all times, but I didn’t do the right thing. I’m truly sorry.”

Since his move from AS Monaco at the start of the season, Tchouameni has established himself as an important player for Los Blancos. He has made 21 appearances for the Madrid giants.

