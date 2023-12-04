"Maybe isn't at that level yet" – Ian Wright says Mikel Arteta doesn't trust Arsenal summer signing

Arsenal great Ian Wright has suggested that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is still unsure about starting Kai Havertz in his midfield setup.

Havertz, 24, has been a hot topic of discussion since joining the north London club from Chelsea in a potential £65 million deal in the summer. He has been in and out of his club's starting lineup at the Gunners, who are atop the league standings with 33 points from 14 games.

Despite bagging two goals in his last two appearances across all competitions, the German was benched for Arsenal's 2-1 league victory against Wolves on Saturday (December 2). Leandro Trossard started the contest in a left-sided central midfield role in a 4-3-3 formation.

Speaking on the Premier League Productions, Wright asserted that Arteta's trust in Havertz is not up to the mark right now. Opining on the Spaniard's team selection, he said (h/t HITC):

"Mikel Arteta knows he has got that up his sleeve, especially with Kai Havertz... now he has got confidence by scoring in his last couple of games. I think Trossard gives him a little bit more control. In a game where we are going to need to control, he gives us that little bit more stability and Kai maybe isn't at that level yet, in respect to the trust Mikel has in him at the moment."

Havertz, who has registered three goals and one assist in 22 matches this season, came on as a second-half substitute on Saturday. He completed four passes and won one aerial duel during his cameo.

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard asserts he is ready to feature in new role to help his club

During a recent chat with TNT Sports, Arsenal star Leandro Trossard claimed that he has no qualms about featuring in a midfield role of late. He said (h/t Eurosport):

"I think it could be a different role every week! I like it, to be honest, I don't mind playing in different positions. I try to help the team in many equations, with a goal or an assist and try to win games. I've been playing so many positions [since] my youth as well and it's helped me to develop as a player as well."

Trossard, who is mainly a left-sided inverted winger, produced a solid performance in the weekend. He completed 35 passes with 80% accuracy, created one chance, recorded two of five shots on target, won two of three tackles and five of 11 overall duels against Wolves.

Since leaving Brighton earlier this January, the 29-year-old has netted seven goals and laid out 12 assists in 38 appearances for Arsenal.