"Maybe one week to 10 days" - Mauricio Pochettino confirms Chelsea star is set to return from injury

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that midfielder Romeo Lavia could be back in action in around 7-10 days.

The Blues signed Lavia from Southampton for a reported fee of £58 million. Liverpool were also in the running for the youngster's signature but he ended up moving to Stamford Bridge. However, he is yet to feature for the west London side due to an injury.

In a pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United on Saturday (December 16), Pochettino provided an update on Lavia, saying (via Evening Standard):

"Romeo Lavia will be fit in maybe one week or 10 days."

Lavia will, hence, miss their Premier League clash against Sheffield on Saturday and the EFL Cup quarter-final against Newcastle United on December 19. He could potentially return to the squad for their league game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Christmas Eve though.

Chelsea have had to deal with many injury issues this season to key players like Ben Chilwell and Reece James. Christopher Nkunku is set to finally feature in the matchday squad for the first time against Sheffield. However, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will be unavailable after he suffered a knee injury in their defeat at Everton last week.

Mauricio Pochettino opens up about Chelsea's project despite their recent struggles

The Blues have had a poor start to life under Mauricio Pochettino as they sit 12th in the Premier League after 16 games. They have won five, lost seven, and drawn four of their league games so far.

Chelsea spent around £400 million on players in the summer. While they have had to struggle with injuries, the performances from some big names have been disappointing as well. This has led to increased pressure on Pochettino, who still holds his belief in the project.

He said ahead of the Sheffield clash (via Chelseafc.com):

"The project is clear. All the input that we have received from the beginning is trust in the work that we are doing. Unfortunately, we have received too many hits against us, but even with the situation we are seeing some positives. It is only a matter of time..."

He added:

"With this type of project and with young players, sometimes you need some luck. There are always ups and downs. Step by step we will arrive. In this type of project, four or five months is nothing. The situation will be fixed."

The west London side have lost their last two games - 2-1 against Manchester United and 2-0 against Everton. A defeat against Sheffield could see them potentially slip to 14th place in the standings.