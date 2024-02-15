"Maybe we win that title" - Mourinho jokingly claims Manchester United could win 2017-18 PL title if Man City are found guilty for FFP charges

Jose Mourinho recently joked about Manchester United being crowned the 2017-18 Premier League champions if Manchester City were to be penalized and stripped of their points.

The Cityzens are well-known for their impressive domestic success over the last decade, having won six league titles in that time. However, they are facing 115 charges from the Premier League for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules since 2009. These allegations have sparked talks about possible penalties, including fines, losing points, or even being kicked out of the Premier League entirely.

In the last five years, City have claimed the domestic league title four times, largely thanks to the financial backing of Sheikh Mansour. However, if they are found guilty of these charges, they could lose all the titles they won in recent years. This will mean Manchester United potentially being crowned the 2017-18 Premier League champions.

During that season, under Mourinho's guidance, United finished second, 19 points behind City. However, the tactician was dismissed in December after a poor start to the 2018-19 season.

Speaking about his time at Old Trafford on the FIVE podcast, Mourinho made comments about the FFP charges, joking (via UtdPlug):

"Maybe there is a chance that we win that league no? ( 2017-18 season.) Because if Man City are found guilty in Financial fair play breaking the rules they lose a few points and maybe we win that title."

Manchester United have notably not won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Manchester United's plan to sign Crystal Palace talent Michael Olise

Manchester United have reportedly their eyes set on signing Michael Olise from Crystal Palace once the season comes to an end. According to a report from 90min (via Hard Tackle), this decision is directly backed by new shareholders INEOS, who have shown a strong desire to bring him on board.

The 22-year-old has stood out as a top attacking talent in the Premier League, having scored six goals and provided three assists in 11 games this season. Meanwhile, he Red Devils are said to be looking for a winger. This comes after Jadon Sancho's temporary return to Borussia Dortmund and Antony's sub-par performances.

With Alejandro Garnacho as the only dependable option on the right flank, it's clear why the Red Devils are interested in Olise. Bringing him in could enhance their squad depth, as he continues growing into a potentially world-class player.

While no figures have been mentioned, it is unlikely that Crystal Palace will let their talent leave for cheap. His contract expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, Olise's market value is €50 million.