"Mbappe, do something", "Deservedly cooked" - Fans in disbelief as Newcastle take 2-0 lead against PSG in UCL

Fans are imploring Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to lead his side's fightback at Newcastle United as the visitors find themselves 2-0 down after 39 minutes.

Making a rousing start to their first UEFA Champions League home game in two decades, Newcastle rocked their more illustrious visitors with a Miguel Almiron 19th-minute strike. With PSG unable to muster a response, the Magpies doubled their advantage through Dan Burn six minutes from the break.

The goal stood after a lengthy VAR check for offside as Luis Enrique's side went to half-time facing a significant deficit away from home. That's despite the visitors starting with their strongest attacking quartet of Goncalo Ramos, Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani.

Fans urged Mbappe to kickstart the Parisians' fightback, with one tweeting:

"Mbappe, do something."

Another duly noted Newcastle's ascendancy, chiming in:

"PSG got deservedly cooked. Inject me."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Mbappe has had a quiet first half, with 20/21 accurate passes, two key passes and two crosses but no shots on goal. He also lost possession five times as the Magpies ran the Parisians ragged.

Sean Longstaff made it 3-0 for the hosts five minutes after the break before Lucas Hernandez pulled one back for the Parisians six minutes later.

How has Kylian Mbappe fared for PSG this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has had an impressive start to the new season, bagging eight goals in seven games across competitions. The tally includes seven strikes in six Ligue 1 games and another in a Champions League outing.

After scoring on his season debut in the 1-1 league draw at Toulouse, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner bagged braces in his next three outings: against Lens, Olympique Lyon and Nice.

The 24-year-old then scored in the Parisians' 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at home in their Champions League opener two weeks ago. However, the all-time Parisians top scorer drew blanks in his next two outings - both in the league - against Marseille and Clermont Foot.