“Mbappe spying on Madrid players” “He knows” - Real Madrid fans feel Thibaut Courtois has dropped massive Kylian Mbappe transfer hint on Instagram

Real Madrid fans online have reacted to Thibaut Courtois' Instagram story, jokingly speculating that it is a hint for Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to the club.

Mbappe has again been heavily linked with a move to Los Blancos. He was linked last summer as well but decided to extend his stay with Paris Saint-Germain, signing a two-year contract.

The Frenchman has now stated that he won't sign an extension that will keep him at the club until 2025. With PSG unwilling to let him leave for free next year, Kylian Mbappe can depart this summer.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu (via ESPN).

Amidst such rumors, Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois recently posted a picture of a turtle during his vacation. This has led the Spanish club's fans online to speculate that it is a hint for Mbappe's move to Madrid. This is because the Frenchman is often referred to as a turtle due to his resemblance to the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' characters.

One fan tweeted:

"Mbappe spying on Madrid players. Heard he was with vini & cama in Rio"

Another wrote:

"He definitely knows something"

Here are some other reactions to Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois' story:

Paolo Di Canio slams Kylian Mbappe amidst Real Madrid links

Former AC Milan forward Paolo Di Canio has slammed Kylian Mbappe, as he believes he 'took advantage' of PSG.

Mbappe signed a big contract last summer but is now looking to leave the club next summer as a free agent. He has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time now and the move could finally happen.

Di Canio, however, believes the Frenchman has been indecent in his approach as he told Sky Sports Italia:

"PSG put themselves in this situation, pampered it and it became a global brand. (The club) already fell for it last year and now Mbappé continues to play up."

He added:

"We can talk about the mistakes of PSG but there is also the indecency of the boy I call it indecency because he already took advantage of it last year and now he wants to play for a year and then leave as a free agent to win some money at Real Madrid."

Kylian Mbappe joined Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco on a season-long loan in 2017 before his move was permanent the following year. He is the club's all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 games.

He has also won five Ligue 1 titles with PSG, among other honors.

