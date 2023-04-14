“Me and my magic potion” – Erling Haaland comes up with hilarious social media post amid impressive goal-scoring form 

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared a post on his social media handles to jokingly reveal the secret behind his incredible goalscoring form.

The Norwegian striker has been in generational form since joining the Cityzens from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million last summer. He has scored 45 goals and provided six assists in just 39 games across competitions this season.

Erling Haaland took to social media on Thursday (April 13) to share the secret behind his form. He posted four pictures in which he appears to be holding two bottles of milk and captioned the post:

"Me and my magic potion"

Haaland has already broken numerous records in his first season with Manchester City.

He has scored the highest number of goals by a Premier League player in all competitions in one season (45). The former Borussia Dortmund man has also taken the least number of games to reach four hat-tricks in the league (19), beating Ruud van Nistelroy for the record.

The Norway international is now chasing the record for most goals in a single Premier League season. Andy Cole (1993-94) and Alan Shearer (1994-95) each scored 34 goals in one season. Haaland has scored 30 goals so far and has nine league games remaining.

Pep Guardiola draws Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparisons with Erling Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football for around 15 years now. They have scored a sensational 1638 goals and contributed 603 assists between them for club and country, winning a combined 12 Ballons d'Or.

Many regard both players as two of the greatest footballers of all time as the GOAT debate between them continues to rage on. Their records and achievements may be really hard to break, but Erling Haaland's numbers so far have put him on the right path.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently drew comparisons between the Norwegian striker, Ronaldo, and Messi, saying (via Sport Bible):

"In terms of the thesis of scoring goals. He's quite similar in terms of Cristiano but Messi is the more complete player. Messi can play wherever while Cristano and Erling are machines.

"Erling knows those two guys dominated over two decades not just one or two seasons, winning titles and doing everything."

He added:

"Football is a better place for Cristano and Messi for what they have done for our business, the traction of these two guys competing at the big clubs."

Erling Haaland, 22, has scored 201 goals and provided 45 assists for club and country in his short career so far.

