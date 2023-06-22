"Messi bodied Barca again", "Speaking facts" - Fan react as Lionel Messi reportedly asked PSG's Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

According to Defensa Central, Lionel Messi endorsed Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid before leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Fans on Twitter are reacting after the claim has surfaced on social media.

Messi reportedly told Mbappe that the Frenchman deserves a winning project. Considering that Messi is Barcelona's greatest ever player, his advice is rather surprising. The 35-year-old reportedly said:

"I'd rather you go to Barca, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it. You deserve a real project, a winning project."

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The reports peaked recently after the Frenchman sent the Parisians a letter about not wanting to extend his contract beyond 2024.

He has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital, and a transfer might be on the cards this summer. Amidst that, Messi's reported advice has surfaced. One fan reacted to it on Twitter:

Kylian Mbappe was unhappy with the way Lionel Messi was treated at PSG

Lionel Messi's PSG chapter is now over. The 35-year-old will leave the Ligue 1 giants to join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent at the end of the month. He made 75 appearances for the club across competitions, scoring 32 goals and assisting 35. Messi won three trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

The Argentine, though, was often subjected to criticism from fans and experts during his time in France. Kylian Mbappe is unhappy with the way the 35-year-old was treated, saying (via ESPN):

"We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of football. It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves. Personally I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving.

"We're talking about Messi, he should be respected, but instead, he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a shame, but that's how it went. He'll have to be replaced as best as possible."

Messi and Mbappe shared the pitch 67 times during their time in Paris. They were involved in an impressive 34 goals in that short stint. Fans will no longer have the chance to see the dazzling duo together at the Parc des Princes again, though.

